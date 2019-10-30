Handcuffed man pulls out gun in Toronto police car

Media player
Toronto handcuffed man reveals gun in police car
A video appears to show a suspect revealing a handgun while handcuffed in the back of a Toronto police car.
Police are investigating the incident.
30 Oct 2019
