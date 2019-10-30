Barack Obama hits out at 'woke' culture
Barack Obama: Former US president discusses 'woke' culture

Former US President Barack Obama says that calling people out on social media does not bring about change, and that change is complex.

"Woke" is described as being alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice.

