'Hero' goats and horses in California wildfires
Rescuers save animals as wildfires continue to rage in California

Winds over 74mph (119km/h) are fanning the flames of several wildfires in California.

In the Simi Valley, animals had to be saved from a ranch surrounded by flames.

But an iconic building in the area was spared due to the efforts of vegetation-munching goats.

  • 31 Oct 2019
