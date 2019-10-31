'Hero' goats and horses in California wildfires

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rescuers save animals as wildfires continue to rage in California
Winds over 74mph (119km/h) are fanning the flames of several wildfires in California.
In the Simi Valley, animals had to be saved from a ranch surrounded by flames.
But an iconic building in the area was spared due to the efforts of vegetation-munching goats.
-
31 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50252519/rescuers-save-animals-as-wildfires-continue-to-rage-in-californiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window