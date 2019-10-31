Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christine Blasey Ford makes rare public appearance
Brett Kavanaugh's accuser accepted an award that honours empowering women at a ceremony in California.
Christine Blasey Ford testified to Congress last year, alleging that then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school.
Justice Kavanaugh firmly denies the allegations.
-
31 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50254650/christine-blasey-ford-makes-rare-public-appearanceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window