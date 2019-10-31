Christine Blasey Ford makes rare public appearance
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Christine Blasey Ford makes rare public appearance

Brett Kavanaugh's accuser accepted an award that honours empowering women at a ceremony in California.

Christine Blasey Ford testified to Congress last year, alleging that then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school.

Justice Kavanaugh firmly denies the allegations.

  • 31 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Ford: 'Brett put his hand over my mouth'