California wildfires continue despite winds easing
The Maria Fire remains uncontained after erupting overnight in Ventura County, north-west of Los Angeles. It is burning in a mountain area between Santa Paula and Somis, a ranching and farming community.
Around 7,500 people have been ordered to evacuate the area.
Two homes have been destroyed and structures are under threat. There have been no reported injuries so far.
Parts of this video contain no sound.
01 Nov 2019
