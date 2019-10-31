The moment US House votes for impeachment inquiry

Media player
Impeachment inquiry resolution passes in US House
The US House of Representatives has voted to formally proceed with an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
The resolution set out rules for the public phase of Trump's impeachment proceedings and was not a vote on whether to impeach the president.
Statements from representatives before the vote were deeply divided along party lines, with Republicans criticising the inquiry altogether.
