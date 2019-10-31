Nationals World Series win celebrated in Congress
The team won their first ever World Series victory against the Houston Astros on 30 October, prompting jubilation by politicians and supporters alike.

Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sported Nationals fan gear on the House floor as they hailed the team's "unprecedented" win.

Ms Norton used the opportunity to advocate for Washington DC becoming a US state.

