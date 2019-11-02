Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US election: Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential bid
One of the Democratic party candidates hoping to challenge Donald Trump for the US presidency has dropped out of the race.
Beto O'Rourke said his campaign didn't have the means to go forward successfully.
-
02 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50269905/us-election-beto-o-rourke-ends-2020-presidential-bidRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window