Trump mocks Beto O'Rourke at rally
Donald Trump mocks Beto O'Rourke over quitting US presidential race

US President Donald Trump has ridiculed Beto O'Rourke at a rally in Mississippi, just hours after the Democratic presidential hopeful ended his campaign.

The former Texas congressman announced he was quitting the race on Friday as his campaign did not have "the means to move forward successfully".

  • 02 Nov 2019
