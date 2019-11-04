Latino or Hispanic? What's the difference?
More than 400 million people in the world speak Spanish and 10% of them live in the United States, according to the Cervantes Institute.

But when do you classify a person has Hispanic or Latino? BBC journalist Angélica Casas explains the difference between the terms and why it matters.

