US acid attack victim's emotional press conference
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US acid attack victim's emotional press conference

Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, have detained a suspect who allegedly threw acid at a US citizen after accusing him of being in the United States illegally.

Mahud Villalaz, who is a US citizen from Peru, was left with second-degree burns across his face after a man doused him with acid.

Milkwaukee police believe battery acid was used in the attack that took place in a car park.

  • 07 Nov 2019
Go to next video: 'It's like a hoe digging up your skin'