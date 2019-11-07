US acid attack victim's emotional press conference

Media player
Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, have detained a suspect who allegedly threw acid at a US citizen after accusing him of being in the United States illegally.
Mahud Villalaz, who is a US citizen from Peru, was left with second-degree burns across his face after a man doused him with acid.
Milkwaukee police believe battery acid was used in the attack that took place in a car park.
07 Nov 2019
