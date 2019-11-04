101-year-old ship dislodged above Niagara Falls

Storms dislodge 101-year-old ship above Niagara Falls
An old boat that has been stuck above Niagara Falls since 1918 drifted downstream in a rough storm last week.

Canadian officials are watching for further movements, which they say could happen in days or months.

