Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
California man rescued from oncoming train
A station employee is being hailed as a hero for saving the man in Oakland, California.
The dramatic rescue happened at a Bay Area Rapid Transit (Bart) station that was crowded following an NFL football game.
Parts of this video contain no sound.
-
04 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window