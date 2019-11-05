Last-second train rescue
Last-second rescue after man falls on train tracks in California

A station employee is being hailed as a hero for saving the man in Oakland, California. The dramatic rescue happened at a Bay Area Rapid Transit (Bart) station that was crowded following an NFL football game. Parts of this video contain no sound.

  • 05 Nov 2019