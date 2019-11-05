Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mexico Mormons: Relative describes attack
Nine US citizens, three women and six children, have been killed in an attack by suspected drug cartel gunmen in northern Mexico.
According to reports from family members, the victims include a woman called Christina Langford Johnson and Dawna Ray Langford.
The brother-in-law of deceased Dawna Langford, Lafe Langford, posted mobile-phone footage which showed a burnt-out car at the scene of the attack.
Mr Langford lives in Los Angeles and spoke to CBS News Radio.
This video contains audio only.
-
05 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window