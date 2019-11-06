'Kentucky voters sent a message'
'Kentucky voters sent a message' - Democrat candidate Andy Beshear

Democrat Andy Beshear has claimed victory in Kentucky's governor vote, after a tight race in the conservative-leaning state.

Democrats also seized full control of the legislature in Virginia for the first time in over 20 years, in what is seen as a blow to Republican President Donald Trump.

