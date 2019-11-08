Trump impeachment: What you might have missed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump impeachment: What you might have missed

There were a lot of developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump this week. But what are the key takeaways? BBC's North America reporter Anthony Zurcher breaks it down.

Produced by Chloe Kim and Bella McShane

  • 08 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Trump impeachment: The most dramatic week yet