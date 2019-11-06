Customers' tears after racist restaurant incident

Media player
Buffalo Wild Wings customers speak after racist incident
Players, coaches, and parents of two youth basketball teams demanded further action at an emotional press conference on Tuesday, after being asked to move seats at a restaurant in Naperville, Illinois.
A customer had complained about sitting next to the party because of their race.
Buffalo Wild Wings said they fired two managers involved and banned the customers who made the complaint permanently from all of the restaurant's locations nationwide.
06 Nov 2019
