Trump attacks media and Democrats
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump attacks media and Democrats

US President Donald Trump has lashed out the media and at his Democrat opponents in a defiant speech in Louisiana.

He was speaking after it was confirmed that public impeachment hearings will begin in Congress next Wednesday, and Republicans suffer local election loses.

  • 07 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Trump envoy transcript explained in 60 seconds