Trump attacks media and Democrats
US President Donald Trump has lashed out the media and at his Democrat opponents in a defiant speech in Louisiana.
He was speaking after it was confirmed that public impeachment hearings will begin in Congress next Wednesday, and Republicans suffer local election loses.
07 Nov 2019
