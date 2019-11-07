Donald Trump Jr clashes with talk show hosts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Donald Trump Jr clashes with talk show hosts

The president's son defended Trump's character during his appearance on The View. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Co-host Meghan McCain said the president was responsible for the lack of "character" in American politics.

This started a heated debate between Trump Jr and the other hosts, Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

  • 07 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Trump v US military