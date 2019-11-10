'I want to help people feel they're worth something'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I want to help people feel they're worth something'

At an all-expenses-paid academy in Washington, DC, one new class is addressing two different issues - a low employment rate among disabled adults and a shortage of carers.

The Direct Support Professional academy is run by the RCM of Washington, a company that helps disabled people.

Video by Hannah Long-Higgins

  • 10 Nov 2019
Go to next video: What is accessible fashion?