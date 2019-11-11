How one pen stroke saved 0.5 degrees of warming
Durwood Zaelke: How your air conditioning could help to save the planet

Durwood Zaelke’s eye for an environmental “quick fix” has arguably saved the world half a degree Celsius of warming.

The former environmental lawyer is the little-known driving force behind what's been called the most successful climate treaty ever, the Montreal Protocol.

The BBC's Hannah Long-Higgins meets him and finds that there are deeply personal reasons driving him.

Produced by the BBC's Franz Strasser and Stephen Hounslow.

Climate Defenders is a five-part series highlighting people who lead the battle to protect the planet from rising temperatures.

