Nikki Haley: 'Impeachment is like death penalty for public officials'
Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the UN, has criticised impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
Speaking to US broadcaster CBS about her new book, With All Due Respect, she said impeachment is "like the death penalty for public officials".
11 Nov 2019
