Airbourne sports car crashes into first floor
New Jersey: Sports car crashes into first floor

Two people have died after their Porsche crashed into a commercial building in the US state of New Jersey.

Daniel Foley, 23, and Braden DeMartin, 22, died after DeMartin lost control of the car and it launched into the first floor of an office building. The building was empty at the time.

  • 11 Nov 2019
