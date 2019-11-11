Instagram trials hiding 'likes' in US

Video

The head of Instagram Adam Mosseri announced that the company will begin trials this week of hiding 'likes' on some US users posts.

Users will continue to be able to see 'likes' on their own posts but they won't appear publicly. There has been mixed reaction from celebrities and social media influencers.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, has already been testing the function in seven other countries, including Canada, Ireland and Australia.

It's unclear how widespread the trial will be.

The head of Instagram Adam Mosseri spoke to CBS News about whether the move will harm the business.