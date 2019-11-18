'I'm Hispanic but can't speak Spanish'
Andrew "Figgy Baby" Figueroa is Mexican-American but he can't speak Spanish. He explains - in a rap - how that frustration has affected his life.

Video by Angelica Casas

This video is part "¿Hablas español?", a BBC road trip around the US to show the power of the Spanish language and Latinos in the age of Trump. You can follow the trip in Spanish at BBCMundo

  • 18 Nov 2019
