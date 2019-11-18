Media player
'I'm Hispanic but can't speak Spanish'
Andrew "Figgy Baby" Figueroa is Mexican-American but he can't speak Spanish. He explains - in a rap - how that frustration has affected his life.
Video by Angelica Casas
This video is part "¿Hablas español?", a BBC road trip around the US to show the power of the Spanish language and Latinos in the age of Trump. You can follow the trip in Spanish at BBCMundo
18 Nov 2019
