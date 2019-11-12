Bright meteor seen over US Midwest

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hundreds of meteor sightings reported
Footage of a bright fireball was captured by home security cameras as it travelled across the sky. The American Meteor Society said it received more than 120 reports of a meteor sighting.
-
12 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window