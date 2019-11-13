Taylor: 'Withholding assistance would be crazy'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump impeachment: Withholding assistance 'crazy'

Ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor testifies to the Intelligence Committee on the importance of Ukraine as an ally to the US in the fight against Russia.

Mr Taylor and another US diplomat, George Kent, are the first to publicly testify in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Trump is accused of trying to press Ukraine into investigating political rival Joe Biden. Trump denies wrongdoing.

  • 13 Nov 2019
Go to next video: What does it take to impeach a president?