Key moments from Trump impeachment hearing

Trump impeachment public hearings: what did we learn?
For the first time, the public has heard evidence in the case to impeach US President Donald Trump.
Mr Trump is accused of trying to press Ukraine into investigating his political rival, Joe Biden. Trump denies any wrongdoing.
William Taylor, the acting US ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, a top US diplomat, testified to Congress about what they say occurred between Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Trump.
14 Nov 2019
