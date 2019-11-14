One impeachment hearing, two divergent viewpoints
Trump impeachment hearing: A Democrat and a Republican react

The first open impeachment hearing of 2019 is over. Here's what a Democrat, Jennifer Blemur, and a Republican, Ron Christie, had to say about how it went.

  • 14 Nov 2019
