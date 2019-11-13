Trump: I didn't watch 'sham' impeachment hearings

Video

US President Donald Trump has said he did not watch Wednesday's public hearing in the impeachment inquiry against him "for one minute".

He dismissed the process as a "witch-hunt", a "joke", and "a hoax".

The president said the phone call with the Ukrainian president around which the inquiry centres was "perfect" and "highly appropriate".

He was speaking at a press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and said their meeting was "much more important" than the hearing.

However, Mr Trump had earlier retweeted clips of the hearing.