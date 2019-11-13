Republican pushes ambassador over aid claims
Trump impeachment: Jim Jordan probes ambassador

Congressman Jim Jordan questioned Ambassador Taylor on his claims he heard military aid was being withheld in return for an investigation into the Biden family.

Mr Taylor and another US diplomat, George Kent, are the first to publicly testify in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Trump is accused of trying to press Ukraine into investigating political rival Joe Biden. Trump denies wrongdoing.

