Children trying to spell tricky Spanish words

More than 41 million people speak Spanish in the US, making it the most widely taught foreign language. And it's increasing in popularity as a new language to learn.
American youngsters in Washington, DC, explain why they are learning Spanish at such a young age.
Video by Angelica Casas
This video is part "¿Hablas español?", a BBC road trip around the US to show the power of the Spanish language and Latinos in the age of Trump. You can follow the trip in Spanish at BBCMundo
15 Nov 2019
