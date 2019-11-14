Students evacuated in California school shooting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Students evacuated in California school shooting

At least five people were wounded after a shooter opened fire at a high school in Santa Clarita, California.

Aerials of the scene show students at Seagus High School being evacuated. All schools in the William S Hart district were placed on lock down while authorities flooded the scene.

This video has no sound.

Read more: Several injured in California school shooting

  • 14 Nov 2019
Go to next video: 'As you came outside, you saw the bodies'