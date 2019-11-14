Police confirm two dead in US school shooting

Media player
California high school shooting: Two confirmed fatalities
One more student was confirmed dead in the middle of the press conference for the Saugus High School shooting. The student was a 14-year-old male.
LA county sheriff Alex Villanueva said school shootings are a "reality that affects us all".
Read more: Deadly shooting as California school opens for day
14 Nov 2019
