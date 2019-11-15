Media player
Former US ambassador to Ukraine says removal helped 'shady interests'
Former US ambassador to Ukraine tells the House Intelligence Committee what it was like to be abruptly recalled from Kiev.
Blaming "corrupt" interests, she added that "shady interests the world over have learned how little it takes to remove an American ambassador ".
15 Nov 2019
