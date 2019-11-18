Obama stance on Israeli settlements 'hasn't worked'
Pompeo: Previous US stance on Israeli settlements 'hasn't worked'

The US has shifted its position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, no longer viewing them as inconsistent with international law.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the previous policy "hadn't worked" and arguments about who is right and wrong as a matter of international law "will not bring peace".

He said the "complex political problem" could "only be solved by negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians".

