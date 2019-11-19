Accuser describes surveillance in Epstein's home

Media player
Video
Jeffrey Epstein: Accuser describes surveillance in disgraced financier's home
Jeffrey Epstein accuser Maria Farmer has described a strange sight at the disgraced late financier's home in an interview with CBS.
Ms Farmer says she was 20 when Epstein sexually abused her. She is one of more than a dozen women suing the Epstein estate over allegations of sexual abuse.
Epstein, 66, hanged himself in jail in August while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
19 Nov 2019
