Trump denies heart attack behind hospital visit
President Trump dismisses speculation about his health

During a press conference, President Donald Trump discussed his recent visit to Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.

He accused news organisations of spreading misinformation about his health. It had been reported that the visit did not follow the normal procedure for a presidential medical exam.

Mr Trump's previous two were announced ahead of time and noted in his public diary. He has visited the Walter Reed Medical Center nine times since taking office.

  • 19 Nov 2019
