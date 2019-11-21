'I want nothing'
Donald Trump re-enacts impeachment testimony

President Trump declares he does not know Ambassador Gordon Sondland well and repeated that he wanted "nothing" from Ukraine after watching Sondland's testimony.

  • 21 Nov 2019