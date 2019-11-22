Media player
This week's impeachment news in three minutes
There were a dizzying amount of testimonies this week in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The BBC's Anthony Zurcher helps us digest this week's hearings.
Video by Chloe Kim and Bella McShane
22 Nov 2019
