'I heard Trump's loud voice in Kyiv restaurant'
David Holmes, a diplomatic aide at the US embassy in Ukraine, outlines the phone call between Ambassador Sondland and President Trump which he overheard.

"The president's voice was loud and recogniseable," he told the impeachment inquiry in the US Congress.

  • 21 Nov 2019
