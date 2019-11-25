Trump parades Baghdadi dog
President Donald Trump introduced the media to Conan, who was injured in the US operation that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State (IS) group.

Speaking from the White House Rose Garden, Trump jokes to reporters that they "should be careful" and that the dog is "a tough cookie".

  • 25 Nov 2019
