Bloomberg: 'We cannot afford four more years'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bloomberg vows to defeat Trump in 2020 election

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign in the swing state of Virginia.

In his first presidential campaign speech, Mr Bloomberg pitched himself against President Donald Trump. He claimed his philanthropy work has tackled gun control, the tobacco industry, and climate change.

  • 25 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Who had the best one-liner at the debate?