Bloomberg: 'We cannot afford four more years'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bloomberg vows to defeat Trump in 2020 election
Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign in the swing state of Virginia.
In his first presidential campaign speech, Mr Bloomberg pitched himself against President Donald Trump. He claimed his philanthropy work has tackled gun control, the tobacco industry, and climate change.
-
25 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50553418/bloomberg-vows-to-defeat-trump-in-2020-electionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window