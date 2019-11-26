Grandfather recalls watching girl fall from cruise

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Toddler death: Grandfather recalls being 'in shock'
In an emotional interview with CBS This Morning, Salvatore Anello spoke about his granddaughter's death. The toddler fell from an open window on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in July.
Salvatore Anello, 50, was playing with 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand while the ship was docked in Puerto Rico when she fell from the 11th floor.
The Indiana family initially blamed the cruise ship company for the accident. Mr Anello has since been charged with negligent homicide.
-
26 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50553424/toddler-death-grandfather-recalls-being-in-shockRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window