Grandfather recalls watching girl fall from cruise

In an emotional interview with CBS This Morning, Salvatore Anello spoke about his granddaughter's death. The toddler fell from an open window on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in July.

Salvatore Anello, 50, was playing with 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand while the ship was docked in Puerto Rico when she fell from the 11th floor.

The Indiana family initially blamed the cruise ship company for the accident. Mr Anello has since been charged with negligent homicide.