Melania Trump booed on stage in Baltimore
US First Lady Melania Trump received a poor reception when she appeared in Baltimore to speak about opioid addiction.

The event was sponsored by the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

  • 26 Nov 2019
