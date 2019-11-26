Media player
Richard Spencer: Ousted US Navy chief attacks Trump
In an interview with CBS Evening News, former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer defended his handling of a case involving a Navy Seal charged with war crimes.
Eddie Gallagher was demoted after being convicted of posing with the dead body of a young Islamic State militant. But President Trump reversed that decision, restoring his position in the elite Navy Seal unit.
Read the full story about Trump, Fox News and the Navy Seal
26 Nov 2019
