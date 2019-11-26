Trump jokes about impeachment at turkey pardon

Media player
Trump pardons two turkeys: Bread and Butter
US President Donald Trump carried out the annual White House turkey pardon. This year’s lucky birds who were saved from a terrible and tasty fate were named Bread and Butter. The two birds will move to their new home with the rest of the pardoned turkeys at Virginia Tech, Gobblers Rest.
26 Nov 2019
