Maryland trio finally walk free from jail
Three men falsely convicted of murder in the US state of Maryland have finally walked free after 36 years.

Alfred Chestnut, Andrew Stewart and Ransom Watkins had been sentenced to life in 1984 for killing a 14-year-old boy a year earlier.

They were freed in Baltimore after a judge quashed their convictions.

  • 26 Nov 2019
