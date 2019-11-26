Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Maryland trio finally walk free from jail after 36 years
Three men falsely convicted of murder in the US state of Maryland have finally walked free after 36 years.
Alfred Chestnut, Andrew Stewart and Ransom Watkins had been sentenced to life in 1984 for killing a 14-year-old boy a year earlier.
They were freed in Baltimore after a judge quashed their convictions.
-
26 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50566168/maryland-trio-finally-walk-free-from-jail-after-36-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window