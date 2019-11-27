Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Port Neches: Texas chemical plant in flames after explosion
At least three employees have been injured in an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas.
A mandatory evacuation zone has been put in place for everyone within half a mile of the site.
There is a search-and-rescue team inside the plant, but authorities are also going door to door to check on neighbours.
27 Nov 2019
