Texas chemical plant in flames after explosion
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Port Neches: Texas chemical plant in flames after explosion

At least three employees have been injured in an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas.

A mandatory evacuation zone has been put in place for everyone within half a mile of the site.

There is a search-and-rescue team inside the plant, but authorities are also going door to door to check on neighbours.

  • 27 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Firefighters tackle blaze at Rouen chemical plant